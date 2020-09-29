Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk on Tuesday revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Daly.

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while... (baby angel emoji)," the 31-year-old model wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself in nothing but a fur coat, while showing off her growing belly.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The Correct Answer to Rs 25 Lakh Question that Sonu Kumar Gupta Couldn’t Answer.

"Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!"Hosk also shared that she is a little over four months along, writing, "Half way there @tomtomdaly."

Hosk and Daly have kept their love life private ever since becoming romantically linked as a couple in 2015. They have, however, shared photos with each other on social media. (ANI)

Also Read | Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Makes an Appeal to Legalise CBD Oil in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)