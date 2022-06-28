Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): Actor Emma Roberts is the latest addition to the cast of 'Madame Web,' the latest movie set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters.

The actor is joining a star-studded ensemble, which includes Dakota Johnson as the title hero and 'Euphoria' breakout Sydney Sweeney in an undisclosed role. As previously announced, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim are also a part of the Marvel film, as per Variety.

'Madame Web' serves as the origin story for the comic book character, a psychic whose abilities allow her to see into the spider world itself. In the comics, her abilities prove highly beneficial to Spider-Man and his allies, but given her condition, she's never fought villains herself.

S.J. Clarkson, whose Marvel bonafides include 'Jessica Jones' and 'The Defenders,' is directing 'Madame Web.' Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who previously collaborated on Jared Leto's vampire thriller 'Morbius,' is set to write the screenplay for the film, scheduled to release in theatres on July 7, 2023.

After breaking out on Nickelodeon's sitcom 'Unfabulous,' Roberts cultivated a film career in teen movies like 'Aquamarine,' 'Nancy Drew' and 'Valentine's Day.' She parlayed her young stardom into roles in 'Scream 4,' 'We're the Millers,' and FX's anthology series 'American Horror Story.' She also starred in the Fox comedic horror show 'Scream Queens,' as per Variety.

Sony fielded back-to-back commercial triumphs in 2021 with Tom Hardy's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (USD 506 million globally) and Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (USD 1.9 billion globally), but stumbled in 2022 with an average turnout for Jared Leto's 'Morbius' (USD 163 million).

'Madame Web' is Sony's first modern comic book adaptation to star a woman as the lead. It is one of several Spider-Man-related spin-offs in development, including director J.C. Chandor's 'Kraven the Hunter' with Aaron Taylor Johnson; and 'El Muerto,' starring famous musician Bad Bunny. (ANI)

