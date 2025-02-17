Los Angeles [US], February 17 (ANI): Actor Emma Stone's red-carpet look for the SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday night caught everyone's attention.

She arrived at the event wearing a custom red, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown, which had two pockets filled with popcorn. She completed the look with matching red heels and a chic new pixie cut hairstyle.

As soon as Emma's pictures surfaced online, fans went gaga over her look.

"Wow..this is so cool," a social media user commented.

"Hahhaa..unique," another one wrote.

Stone and her husband Dave McCary, 39, came to celebrate the sketch comedy show, which first debuted in 1975 and will be honored with a three-hour special airing on NBC. Many of SNL's iconic cast members will return to Studio 8H for the live special, including Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Jimmy Fallon, Chevy Chase and more, as per People.

Stone and McCary have their own love story associated with the show as well. The couple first met in 2016, when Stone, who hosted SNL in December of that year, starred in the sketch "Wells for Boys," which McCary directed.

The couple announced their engagement on Dec. 4, 2019 and sources later confirmed to PEOPLE that they were married in 2020. Stone and McCary welcomed their first child, daughter Louise Jean, in 2021. (ANI)

