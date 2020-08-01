New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Emraan Hashmi on Saturday extended Eid-al-Adha greetings to fans in a quirky coronavirus-related twist.

The 'Bard of Blood' actor took to Instagram to share a funny picture of a sheep wearing a face mask with 'Eid-al-Adha Mubarak.'

"Ok I couldn't help it ..eid mubarak again," he wrote in the caption.

Eid al-Adha or Bakr-id, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

