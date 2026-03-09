Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has publicly defended South Indian stars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan amid swirling rumours regarding their alleged relationship. In a detailed social media post shared on Monday, March 9, Bhatt advocated for the "freedom of the human heart," stating that public figures have a fundamental right to pursue happiness and love without being subjected to moral judgment. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ CBFC Revising Committee Screening POSTPONED Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Case.

Vikram Bhatt Defends Vijay, Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Right To Love’

Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran director shared a reflective note addressing the intense scrutiny surrounding the two actors. Bhatt admitted he did not know if the rumours were true, but expressed admiration for how the pair had handled the situation.

"I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha," Bhatt wrote. "There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful."

He further emphasised that the human heart is "fallible" and naturally gravitates toward where it finds joy.

Critique of Public Judgment

Bhatt’s statement also took aim at the "hypocrisy" of those who criticise the personal lives of celebrities. He contrasted the transparency of public figures with individuals who lead double lives, mentioning those who use anonymous dating profiles or hide messages from their partners.

"Yet, it is often these very people who sit in judgment over others," he noted. He argued that while an actor’s films belong to the public, their personal lives do not.

A Personal Perspective on Honour

The filmmaker, who has been open about his own past relationships, framed his support through the lens of personal integrity. He stated that he would always choose to walk out of a loveless relationship to preserve his honour and dignity rather than stay in a hollow one.

"I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart," Bhatt concluded. "They have a right to live and to love."

Vikram Bhatt on Vijay-Trisha Dating Rumours - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@thevikrambhatt)

Context of the Vijay-Trisha Krishnan Rumours

The rumours involving Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have dominated entertainment headlines following their recent joint appearances, most notably at a high-profile wedding in Chennai. Did Trisha Krishnan React to R Parthiban's Comment in Cryptic Post Amid Thalapathy Vijay Affair Rumours? Here’s What She Said.

The speculation has been amplified by reports concerning Vijay’s ongoing legal separation from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Despite the noise, neither Vijay nor Trisha has issued an official statement regarding their private lives, maintaining a focus on their professional commitments as Vijay prepares for his transition into full-time politics.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).