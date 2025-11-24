The 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra, who worked in over 300 films and created an everlasting impact with his acting skills, handsome looks, and distinctive roles, left for a heavenly abode at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24. Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the demise in an emotional social media post. An official statement from Dharmendra's family is still awaited. The news comes just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Dharmendra Family

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in the village of Nasrali in Punjab's Ludhiana district, his father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, was a school headmaster. Dharmendra, 'Sholay' and 'Phool Aur Patthar' Actor, Dies at 89; Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar Pay Final Respects.

Dharmendra Movies

His love for movies took him to Mumbai, and he made his film debut with the 1960s romantic drama Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, directed by Arjun Hingorani. Though the film flopped, it opened doors to a world of his dreams. However, he got his first commercial success in 1961 with Ramesh Saigal's Shola Aur Shabnam. He followed it with hits, such as Mohan Kumar's Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. In 1965, he had another major success in Ram Maheshwari's romantic drama Kaajal, also starring Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar and Padmini in the lead roles. In 1966, Dharmendra reunited with Meena Kumari for OP Ralhan's Phool Aur Patthar. The film topped the box office chart in 1966, becoming a major blockbuster and making him a saleable star. He became the heartthrob of the '60s, and during this decade, he paired with legends like Nutan, Mala Sinha, Saira Banu, Vyjayanthimala, Meena Kumari, and Suchitra Sen, delivering romantic hits. Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Remembering the Evergreen Star Through His Timeless Songs That Still Touch Hearts.

Dashing Dharmendra

Dharmendra's romantic hero image in the 1960s and early 1970s was characterised by his dashing good looks, charming smile, and soulful eyes, which captivated audiences across India. His romantic roles in films like Aayee Milan Ki Bela, Ankhen, Neela Aakash, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Mohabbat Zindagi Hai, Pyar Hi Pyar, and Mamta showcased his versatility as a leading man, effortlessly conveying yearning and tenderness. Remembering Dharmendra: From ‘Satyakam’ to ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, 10 Most Memorable Roles of Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ That Made Us Laugh, Cry and Cheer!

Throughout the years, Dharmendra's filmography grew to include iconic blockbusters such as Sholay, Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kahani Kismat Ki, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Charas, Azaad, and Dillagi, showcasing his incredible range and versatility as an actor.

It was his charismatic presence, rugged good looks and unforgettable action-packed roles that solidified his status as an action icon. As one of the greatest action stars of the 1970s and 1980s, Dharmendra delivered unforgettable performances in films such as Dharam Veer, Gundagardi, Loafer, Jugnu, and, of course, the iconic Sholay. His acting in this phase blended emotional nuance, physicality, and comic timing, proving his versatility, which was far beyond a single genre.

Dharmendra's Awards

In 1973, he delivered eight hits, and in 1987, Dharmendra delivered seven consecutive hits and nine successful movies in a single year. His contributions to Indian cinema were acknowledged with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Dharmendra's heroic sheen dimmed in the 1990s. From 1990 to 1992, his successful films included Naakabandi (1990), Veeru Dada (1990), Humse Na Takrana (1990), Kohraam (1991) and Tahalka (1992). In the mid-1990s, he worked in Policewala Gunda (1995) and Mafia (1996), but his other releases, including Maidan-E-Jung (1995) and Return of Jewel Thief (1996), proved to be box office failures.

Dharmendra's Supporting Roles

He gracefully shifted to supporting and character roles, bringing his trademark humility and wit to every frame. His film in this role was Sohail Khan's romantic comedy Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), co-starring Salman Khan, Kajol, and Arbaaz Khan. The veteran star also worked in films such as Kaise Kahoon Ke... Pyaar Hai (2003) and Kis Kis Ki Kismat (2004), both of which were box office failures.

After this, he took a brief hiatus and returned with three films in 2007. These were - Anurag Basu's drama film Life in a... Metro, Anil Sharma's sports drama Apne and Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir thriller Johnny Gaddaar. Both Life in a... Metro and Apne proved to be critical and commercial successes.

Dharmendra's Kiss in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

In 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With his role, he literally proved that age is just a number. A much-discussed highlight from the film was his kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi, a moment that many hailed as a tender, progressive portrayal of love in later years, and one that took audiences pleasantly by surprise. Even Dharmendra acknowledged the much-hyped scene. In a previous interview with ANI, the veteran star humorously recalled a conversation he had with co-star Ranveer Singh, saying, "Maine Ranveer ko bola, Ranveer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani mein, tune toh bohot kisses ki hain, aur meri ek hi kiss ne hila dala logo ko."

Dharmendra's Political and TV Career

Dharmendra's footprint stretches beyond the silver screen. He was a Member of Parliament from Bikaner (2004-2009), a judge on the reality show India's Got Talent (2011), and has appeared in historical series 'Taj: Divided by Blood'. He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which reminded a new generation of his effortless charm. His upcoming project includes Ikkis.

He also produced landmark films under Vijayta Films. Betaab (1983) launched son Sunny Deol, and Ghayal (1990) won seven Filmfare Awards, including Best Film.

Dharmendra on Instagram

Dharmendra continued to defy time, staying dedicated to his fitness routine. He inspired his admirers by sharing glimpses of his regular exercise routine. He posted videos and reels from the gym, showing himself working out gracefully in a pool. His nostalgic posts and reels on Instagram fetched thousands of likes from fans.

Dharmendra's Instagram Account - Watch Video:

Not just in his professional journey, but even in his personal life, he has always remained in the spotlight. He had always shared a deeply affectionate bond with his family, especially with his children. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol, in particular, have carried his cinematic legacy with grace and pride. They often acknowledge that whatever they are today is because of him.

Dharmendra will always be considered the epitome of romance, action, reinvention and grace for centuries.

