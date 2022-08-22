Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown is returning to Netflix with 'Enola Holmes 2' which will be released on November 4th.

According to Variety, the 'Stranger Things' star will not be fighting demogorgons, but rather solving a mystery.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Susan Wokoma as Edith, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, and Helena Bonham-Carter as Enola's mother Eudoria return to the film series. David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster have joined the cast of the sequel.

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Cavill), and opens her own agency -- only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems," reads the logline for the movie. "Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister."

The logline continues, "But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world -- from London's sinister factories and colourful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends -- and Sherlock himself -- to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

Enola Holmes 2 is based on Nancy Springer's novel series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Harry Bradbeer directs the picture, which has a screenplay by Jack Thorne and a plot by Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne. (ANI)

