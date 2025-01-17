Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actress Lekha Prajapati has reacted to the incident involving Saif Ali Khan's attack that took place in the early hours of Thursday when an intruder broke into the actor's home at the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

While speaking to ANI, the actress expressed her concerns over the growing threats faced by celebrities. "I feel this has been happening for a long time now. Whenever someone wants to make a statement or express themselves, they often target the film industry or cricket because they are easy targets," Prajapati told ANI.

Referring to recent incidents involving prominent personalities, the actress added, "Recently, we saw what happened with Baba Siddique and Salman (Salman Khan) sir's house. Bandra is such a beautiful place; it is the heart of Mumbai. But even here, people are not safe. Forget about ordinary people--if celebrities are not safe, then I think common people should be scared. I believe the officers and the government need to take strict action on this issue."

The shocking incident at the 'Hum Tum' actor's residence has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai and left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr. Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 a.m. with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger." (ANI)

