Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): The first trailer for 'Eyes of Wakanda,' a four-episode limited animated series executive produced by 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler, has been released.

According to Variety, the upcoming show will be set in Wakanda, the home of the Black Panther, which was shown in Coogler's previous two Marvel movies.

The show will follow "the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artefacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story," as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, the voice cast includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose.

Disney+ shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Monday.

The last time fans got to see Wakanda was in 2022's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' the sequel to Marvel's 2018 best picture nominee.

According to the outlet, the 'Wakanda' series is the first in a multi-year overall TV deal with Coogler's Proximity production company and The Walt Disney Company, with other TV projects currently in development for the MCU.

'Eyes of Wakanda' is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris, who was first a storyboard artist on 'Black Panther' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', then as an illustrator on 'Sinners' before directing 'Eyes of Wakanda.' (ANI)

