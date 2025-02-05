A still from 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' poster (Photo/Instagram/@marvel)

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): In a statement issued recently, Marvel Studios denied allegations that artificial intelligence (AI) was used to create the new poster for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

The poster, which was released in conjunction with the film's first teaser, quickly garnered attention on social media, with some speculating that AI had been employed due to certain design inconsistencies.

The striking poster features a group of 20th-century men and women standing in a crowd, waving at the Fantastic Four as they appear to take flight on a superhero mission.

While many fans praised the visual, others pointed out unusual details. These discrepancies led to widespread speculation that AI technology was behind the design.

One social media user commented, "This has to be AI right? Or am I the only one who thinks this?"

Another wrote, "Looks like AI made it."

"Every poster now is with AI," wrote a third user.

However, a spokesperson for Marvel quickly debunked these rumours, clarifying to The Hollywood Reporter that the studio did not use AI for the poster's creation.

"The image was crafted through traditional methods," the spokesperson confirmed.

This speculation surrounding 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' poster follows a similar controversy involving the film 'The Brutalist'.

The Oscar-nominated movie faced criticism when rumours emerged that AI had been used to enhance the dialogue, leading some to question the authenticity of the performances.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, director Brady Corbet responded firmly at that time, asserting that no AI had been used to alter the actors' voices.

He explained that stars Adrian Brody and Felicity Jones spent months working with a dialect coach to perfect their Hungarian accents, and only minor adjustments were made to the Hungarian portions using Respeecher technology to ensure authenticity.

"The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrian and Felicity's performances in another language, not to replace or alter them, and done with the utmost respect for the craft," Corbet said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', the film is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the lead roles.

The movie is set to hit theatres on July 25. (ANI)

