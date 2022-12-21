Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer-director Farah Khan shared their pride in motherhood when they met during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Taking to her Instagram stories, Farah Khan shared a snap of the two along with their sons at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. FIFA World Cup 2022: Kartik Aaryan Calls Messi the ‘Shehzada’ of Football; Says ’I Have Lost My Voice From All the Cheering and Hooting’.

Captioned "Mother&Sons .." with a heart emoji, the picture featured the 'Happy New Year' director with her son Czar Kunder. Right by her side was the Aranyak actor with her son Ranbir Thadani. Farah was seen in a designer t-shirt, while Raveena was sporting a denim jacket, as they posed with smiles for a selfie. Deepika Padukone Unveils the FIFA World Cup Trophy with Iker Casillas; Actress Is Elated to Witness One of the Greatest Games in Sporting History (Watch Video).

Earlier, the Om Shanti Om director had shared a post-match glimpse with a quirky caption. The picture featured Czar in an Argentina jersey, massaging her feet as she sat on the bed. He was seen looking at her mom's feet when she captured the moment. Meanwhile, the KGF: Chapter 2 actor had also flown to Qatar for two days, once for the match between Croatia and Morocco and subsequently on the day of the final match.

She too shared a series of pictures with her son from the Lusail Stadium, where the World Cup was held. On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Check Out Farah Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Farah Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality. Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all. Argentina won its third World Cup, and it's first since 1986.

