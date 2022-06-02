Abu Dhabi, Jun 2 (PTI) Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder says she is "itching" to go back to direction but insists it won't be with the much speculated remake of the Amitabh Bachchan classic "Satte Pe Satta".

Known for films like "Main Hoon Na" and 'Om Shanti Om", Farah last directed the 2014 Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Happy New Year".

"I know (I've been away from direction). But hopefully, this year. Two years went in COVID. Before that I was enjoying my life, watching my kids grow up, travelling. But now I'm getting that itch again, to make a film," the filmmaker-choreographer told reporters here on the sidelines of the IIFA Weekend and Awards.

For the longest, Farah was attached to direct the remake of the 1982 action comedy, which also featured Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer.

Many names, including that of actor Hrithik Roshan, were attached to headline the remake.

When asked if the project she will return to direction with would be "Satte Pe Satta", Khan said, "No. Not right now. That's on the backburner".

The director will be hosting the IIFA Rocks 2022 on Friday with actor Aparshakti Khurana, which will see performances by artistes like Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

