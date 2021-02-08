Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) "The Big Day", a reality series set against the backdrop of the Indian wedding industry, is slated to be released on Netflix on February 14, the streamer announced on Monday.

The series is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Conde Nast India.

"The Big Day" is a two-part collection which follows the journeys of 12 different and differentiated couples (six couples in each collection), as they take over the reins to plan the wedding of their dreams.

Ansari took to Twitter and shared the trailer of the series.

"Big news! Thrilled to announce that my next directorial venture 'The Big Day' (Collection 1) streams on 14th February, only on @NetflixIndia. Congratulations to the most amazing team ever. We did it," the filmmaker wrote.

According to the official synopsis, the series takes a "deep dive into the multibillion-dollar Indian wedding industry, through six extravagant Indian weddings, across the globe. It takes us on an insider's journey, giving us a glimpse into what goes behind crafting every happily ever after."

Ansari last helmed "Sheer Qorma", a love story between two queer women, played by Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)