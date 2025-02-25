Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): The heatwave may not have arrived yet, but Fatima Sana Shaikh is surely feeling its effects.

The 'Dangal' actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a series of stunning black-and-white pictures that reflected her mood as summer approaches.

The pictures showed Fatima lying on a bed with an unimpressed expression. She looked effortlessly elegant in a stylish black saree, with the monochrome effect giving her a timeless and classic appeal.

Along with the photos, the actress added a funny caption about how the "mood shifts" when one realizes that summer is about to come.

"If 'Heatwave aane wala hai padh ke, mood off ho gaya' had a face. This is just that," read her post.

Earlier in October, Fatima, who walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024, spoke about her off-screen fashion preferences.

"Usually, I prefer to wear sarees, but I don't really follow any trends. Typically, by the time I hear about a trend, it has already passed," she told ANI.

As for her upcoming projects, she mentioned, "I am very excited for a project that is coming soon. I don't know if I can talk about it; I've read about it somewhere, but I'm not sure if I can disclose it. But I am very excited."

"Next year, everything will come out. I have worked a lot this year; everything will come!" she added.

Meanwhile, the actress, who was last seen in Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur, is now set to star in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. (ANI)

