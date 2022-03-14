A still from 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' (Image source: YouTube)

Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): The opening sequence for Showtime's upcoming sci-fi series 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' has been released online.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 5-minute-long sequence was released as the show had its premiere screening at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

Also Read | No Time To Die Sound Editors Slam Oscars' Controversial Telecast Plans Following BAFTA 2022 Win.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' clip shows Chiwetel Ejiofor as an alien who had to quickly adapt to the human environment and culture in order to be noticed, to the point of getting to present an Apple-like panel in which he is set to make a world-changing revelation to viewers.

The show, which premieres on April 24, has been inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic 1976 David Bowie film, though the main character will be different than the previous iterations.

Also Read | Critics Choice Awards 2022 Best-Dressed List Includes Selena Gomez, Elizabeth Olsen & More!.

The series also stars Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Ejiofor, Rola Bauer and Francoise Guyonnet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)