Mumbai [Maharashtra], August 30 (ANI): The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal, on Monday, unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol after a hiatus of 2 years.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Lalbaugcha Raja shared pictures of Lord Ganesha, which they captioned in Hindi, "Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaugcha Raja ke Pratham darshan."

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress Shubhaavi Choksey Aka Nandini Talks About Avoiding Social Media Facade; Shares, 'I Have Been, Am and Will Be Comfortable With My Imperfections' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Also Read | From Ragging Women to Hamming in Films, Here's How Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK Became a Popular Social Media Star.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following 2 years long COVID-induced hiatus, preparations are in full swing across the nation. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been well known since ancient times, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

For online darshan, the devotees can visit Ganeshotsav Mandal's official Youtube Channel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)