Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Actor Maanvi Gagroo recently introduced her fiance, comedian Kumar Varun, on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Maanvi shared a picture which she captioned, "Found my lobster."

In the picture, the couple could be seen posing together at a picturesque location.

Soon after she shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and extended best wishes to the couple.

"So happy for you," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "My eyes my eyes(in a happy tone)"

"Many many congratulations," a fan wrote.

Maanvi recently shared the news of her engagement on her social media.

She dropped a picture of herself. She was all smiles as she showed off her engagement ring.

"So this happened#Engaged," Maanvi captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi is best known for featuring in web shows 'Tripling' and 'Four More Shots Please'. She has also acted in films like 'PK', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and 'Ujda Chaman' among others.

Kumar Varun, on the other hand is well known comedian. He also appeared with comedian Zakir Khan in Amazon Prime Video's 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare'. (ANI)

