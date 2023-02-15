Bollywood stars can go far to promote their work!Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which, Aditya Roy Kapoor is seen as a real-life manager of a posh hotel in Mumbai, handing the guests their room keys. In the video, Aditya is seen in a black suit, conversing with people. Some visitors took photographs with him, while others couldn't believe that the star himself was serving them at the front desk of the hotel. The Night Manager: Makers of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Show Leave Shoot Mid-Way in Sri Lanka, Here’s Why!

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series The Night Manager features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. This will mark Aditya's digital debut. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel The Night Manager, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

About the series, Aditya said, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talents of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar." The Night Manager Remake: Anil Kapoor Shares His Stylish Look as Shailendra Rungta and Says ‘That’s A Wrap for Shelly’.

Check The Photo Where He Is Dressed As Real-Life Manager In A Hotel:

Aditya Roy Kapur As The Real Night Manager (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Apart from professional commitments, Aditya is also in the news for his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday. The two shared a frame at the Mumbai reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.