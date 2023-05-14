Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra, one of the busiest moms in the tinsel town, penned a note to acknowledge her mother's contribution as well as to celebrate other strong women in her life on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The 'Citadel' actor posted two frames with her two 'mothers' of life. In the first frame, Priyanka is cuddling her daughter Malti Marie, while Madhu Chopra is leaning on them. The second frame features Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Jonas, Priyanka and little Malti. They were photographed at a restaurant.

Also Read | Mother’s Day Special: From Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt to Amrita Singh-Sara Ali Khan, Take a Look at Iconic Mother-Daughter Jodis of Bollywood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsNyl6JNISb/

Talking about her own mother Madhu Chopra, the 'Desi Girl' wrote, "I m so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you're the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you're mine!"

Also Read | Swedish Singer Loreen Beats 25 Countries Contestants to Win at the Eurovision Song Contest 202.

Priyanka posted an adorable picture of her own mother in the Instagram story and captioned it, "Being home for Mother's Day is the best gift ever." Madhu is cooking a scrambled egg in the frame.

Priyanka then gave the loudest shout out to all the moms out there. "To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don't... YOU are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude."

Priyanka has not forgotten to acknowledge her mother-in-law too. "Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I'm so blessed."

Last but not least, Priyanka thanked Malti Marie for making her mama. "And... I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating."

Priyanka flew down to New Delhi to attend the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on Saturday. The actor looked stunning in a neon-coloured ruffled saree. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)