Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Star cast of the comedy film 'Fukrey', Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently had a gala time as they reunited at an event under one roof and it looks a lot of fun.

The pictures of Fukrey stars from an event are going viral on social media.

On Friday, Pulkit Samrat gave a glimpse of the trio- Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda on his Instagram. He shared several pictures and captioned the second picture, "Another one... Not sure what @alifazal9 's upto back there.. it's definitely "not" what you "thinking".

In one of the pictures, the trio could be seen sharing a sweet moment on the stage. They looked graceful and very happy. Pulkit, Ali and Richa's reunion left netizens nostalgic.

Pulkit Samrat's partner and actor Kirti Kharbanda, too, shared a glimpse of the celebration. Kirti wrote, "This is a fantastic picture clicked by Rocky. He made sure only two out of four people are captured".

'Fukrey', which was released on 14 June 2013, and its sequel was released on December 8, 2017. The film became widely popular because of its storyline depicting twisted and delectably uproarious take on the shortcuts the youth of today and of course the soundtrack.

On the other hand, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

'Fukrey 3' will now hit the theatres on November 24.

Both the previous sequels were declared hits and received massive responses from the audiences. Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, will not be seen in the third instalment.

Recently, Ali issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' owing to a scheduling conflict with the 'Mirzapur 3' season.

"So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to," Ali said.

He also hinted at his return to the franchise in future.

"I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," Ali added. (ANI)

