The Mother finally has had its reviews come out, and the Jennifer Lopez movie is garnering mixed reactions from everywhere. While the performance of the lead is being heavily praised, the movie is drawing criticisms for not "packing a punch." Overall however, many are finding the film to be fun despite its flaws. Lets take a look at some of the reviews.

AV Club: Given the solid pedigree behind these filmmakers—Caro directed Whale Rider and Mulan, Berloff wrote The Kitchen and Straight Outta Compton, Craig wrote The Town and The Batman and Green created Lovecraft Country—it’s a surprise to see their creative consommé turn out much less flavorful than expected. The Mother doesn’t examine, augment, or challenge the genre’s familiar formulas. We might wish for a motherlode of satisfaction when the needle finally drops on Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work,” but we find a shrug of contentment instead.

Time: The Mother would be more effective if she could wink at the audacity of the material instead of just playing it all straight. But then, Lopez can get away with things that other mere mortals can’t, and if you approach it in the right spirit, The Mother could be ridiculously good fun.

Collider: Yet as the movie soars with its action, it runs flat in certain spots and ends up being bumpy as it tries to get back on track. While these kinds of movies usually offer some level of catharsis, don’t expect that here because the conclusion is a bit abrupt. With the villains not being strong enough and a character like Bernal’s more like a flash in the pan, there are parts of The Mother that just seem unnecessary but are only saved by Lopez.

Variety: “The Mother” is watchable product, but Lopez proves that she can rousingly carry a picture like this one. The truth is, it doesn’t do her justice. Her character is by training a sniper, and at one point she has to pick off some villains by shooting into a crowd in a way that no world-class sniper would ever do. It made me think: Forget this slovenly, opportunistic action. What Lopez deserves to star in is a new-world remake of “The Day of the Jackal.”

What did you think about the movie?

