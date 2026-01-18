Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off Guided Pinaka from Solar Defence and Aerospace Plant in Nagpur on Sunday. He was there for the inauguration of the Medium Calibre Ammunition Facility in SDAL's Plant.

After the inauguration, the Defence Minister visited the Rocket Assembly area in the SDAL plant, where he witnessed the Guided Pinaka. From this facility, Guided Pinaka is set to be exported to Armenia.

In his inaugural address, the Defence Minister said, "This facility has begun the export of Pinaka missiles developed here. Several other countries have also shown interest in purchasing them. This achievement is not only the capability of our defence industry but also further strengthens India's export potential. I am confident that in the next few months, once all the testing is completed, our armed forces will be able to use them as a strong and reliable shield for the defence of the nation."

Lauding the capability of the SDAL facility, the Defence Minister said, "When I see a private sector unit working at this level, I don't just see a unit or a facility, I see a new resolve, a new enthusiasm, new energy, and innovation. I see how dedicatedly you are contributing to the development of the country. The way you are contributing to making the defence sector self-reliant is, in itself, exemplary."

"There was a time when defence production was almost limited to the public sector. The capabilities and potential existed, but the level of participation from the private sector was not what it should have been. There were various challenges, hesitations, and doubts about whether this model would succeed in moving towards self-reliance. Questions were raised about capacities, but gradually, we made efforts to change this mindset, said the Defence Minister.

Mentioning his last visit to the facility, Defence Minister said that, "I clearly remember that in 2021, the first full lot of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades, entirely manufactured in India by the private sector, was handed over by me to the Army Chief for the use of the armed forces. At that time, it was a significant step towards self-reliance in the defence sector." (ANI)

