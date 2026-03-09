Los Angeles [US], March 9 (ANI): Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 'Fuze' is set to be released in India on April 24.

The film centres around the shocking discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb at a busy construction site in the heart of London.

What begins as a routine day quickly spirals into chaos as authorities uncover the deadly threat buried beneath the city. With thousands of lives at stake, the military and police launch a massive evacuation operation, all while the clock ticks relentlessly.

As panic spreads and tension rises, The Fuze captures the emotional intensity, high-stakes decision-making, and human resilience that unfold in the face of imminent disaster, read a press note.

The makers described the 'Fuze' as "a story about urgency, courage, and the unseen dangers that history can leave behind."

"It's a thriller that keeps you invested from the first moment to the last," the note added.

David Mackenzie has directed 'Fuze'. (ANI)

