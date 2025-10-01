Los Angeles [US], October 1 (ANI): Actor Peter Dinklage, best known for his role in 'Game of Thrones', will be seen in a twisted romance titled 'Wicker'.

'Wicker' also features Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgard, and Elizabeth Debicki.

'Wicker', which has now wrapped, has been directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson from a script they adapted from Ursula Wills-Jones' short story 'The Wicker Husband'. It was shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Lol Crawley, as per Variety.

Billed as a "twisted, unconventional romance," the story follows Colman as a "smelly, single and perpetually ridiculed" fisherwoman living on the outskirts of a village by the sea. One day, fed up with her stuffy, small-minded neighbours, she commissions the local basketmaker to build her a husband entirely from wicker, with their relationship sparking "outrage, jealousy and chaos."

Topic Studios and Tango are financing and producing the film with Colman, Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver from South of The River, David Michod and Brad Zimmerman for Yoki, Inc. and Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel for Votiv, who originated and financed development, as well as Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman. (ANI)

