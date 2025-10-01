On the auspicious occasion of Shubh Maha Navami, Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have embarked on a new professional journey. Ajay has joined forces with Vishwa Samudra Group to unveil Devgn Cinex, the new identity of NY Cinemas, during the Durga Puja celebration at the Mumbai Sarbojanin Durga pandal. Kajol shared two pictures on her IG from the festivities. Navratri 2025: Kajol Caught in Emotional Hug with Son Yug During Durga Puja Celebrations (Watch Video).

In pic one, Ajay and Kajol were holding a board with the new name of the cinema brand, followed by an adorable family photo of the Devgn family during the Durga Puja celebration. "A new name, the same love for cinema, presenting Devgn Cine X," Kajol captioned the post. Speaking at the launch, Ajay said, “Durga Puja is a celebration of tradition, togetherness and shared joy. In many ways, cinema does the same, it brings people closer through stories. And what better day than today to announce the next chapter for our cinemas. With Devgn CineX, our vision is to bring this magic to audiences across India with state-of-the-art formats that allow every emotion and every moment of a film to be experienced at its fullest.”.

Ajay Devgn Joins Hands With Vishwa Samudra Group To Launch Devgn CineX

Shivdutt Das, Executive Director of Vishwa Samudra, added, “Devgn Cinex is more than a new name; it is a vision to transform cinema halls into spaces of innovation, comfort, and culture. We are committed to scaling this brand across India.” Mr Satish Kottakota, Chief Executive Officer, NY Cinemas, shared, “Devgn Cinex is ready to expand its footprint with new screens planned across the country. Our immediate focus will be metros and tier-1 cities, particularly in South India, where the appetite for cinema is unmatched. This is just the start of a growth story we are excited to share with audiences nationwide.” ‘Aaram Se’: Alia Bhatt’s Fan Misbehaves With Her, Forcibly Tries To Click Selfie at Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai; Actress’ Reaction Will Impress You! (Watch Video).

Devgn Cinex plans to introduce premium formats, while leveraging modern digital technologies, such as AI, app and web platforms, customer engagement tools, and rewards programs to create seamless experiences for moviegoers.

