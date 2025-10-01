Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its 17th season on August 14, 2025. The iconic quiz show continues to be one of the most loved programs on television due to its inspiring stories, heartfelt interactions, and Big B’s signature humour. The last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati saw Kailas Rambhau Kunte, a farmer from Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, attempt the ₹1 crore question, but he quit the game as he couldn’t guess the answer. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Maharashtra Farmer Kailas Rambhau Kuntewad Attempts INR 1 Crore Question – Here’s What Happened Next!.

In the latest episode of KBC17 (October 1), Shraddha Arha, a homemaker from Jaipur, Rajasthan, took the famous hot seat. As a rollover contestant, she started the game with INR 5 lakh in winnings. With her charming personality and confidence, she breezed through the initial questions but got stuck at a tough one. Unfortunately, she had to bid farewell to the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show after failing to answer the INR 25 lakh question.

Shraddha Arhan Quits at INR 25 Lakh Question

Shraddha Arha was asked a tough question about the Indian Navy's submarine warfare worth INR 25 lakh. With no lifelines left, she didn't want to risk her earnings and quit the show, walking away with INR 12.5 lakh. So what was the challenging question? The question presented to Shraddha Arha was, "INS Arnala, India's first Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is named after what?

The options provided were:

A. A fish

B. A fort

C. A sea-bird

D. A weapon

Big B allowed her to quit the game but asked which option she would choose if she had to. Shraddha answered Fort, which was indeed correct!INS Arnala was named after the historic Arnala Fort, located in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. How many of you could answer it? Be honest!

