New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday posted a super adorable sun-kissed picture of herself from one of her trips to the middle of the ocean.

She took to Instagram to post the picture clicked by her star husband Riteish Deshmukh in which she is seen laughing her heart out.

Also Read | Celina Jaitly Was 'Tired and Exhausted of How Difficult It Kept Getting for an Outsider' So She Took a Break From Films.

In the picture, Deshmukh is seen wearing a yellow coloured jacket and messed up hair while she is seen sitting on the deck of a boat.

"Those were the days.... But this shall pass too. - @riteishd thank you for making me look good," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Not Just Khuda Haafiz on Disney+ Hotstar, Vidyut Jammwal's Yaara With Shruti Haasan to Release on Zee5.

The 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor also used the same picture as her Twitter profile picture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)