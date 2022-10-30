Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Festivals are the peephole of any community's heritage as they hold profound symbolic value and provide the opportunity to experience something together.

Hence, it is beautiful to see when people from different ethnicities explore the culture of others. A similar incident was observed on Sunday when a German woman along with her Indian husband attended the Chhath Puja festivities in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman named Victoria is married to Shubham Agarwal, a resident of Gorakhpur, who has been living in Switzerland for the past 12 years.

The duo, who got married as per Hindu and German traditions, performed Chhath fast at Surya Kund Dham today and recited prayers of worship. For the auspicious occasion, Victoria was dressed in a traditional black salwar suit which she had paired with a bright pink dupatta and bindi.

Talking to ANI Shubham said, "We are very happy to be here because we stay abroad. Though I have been staying away for the past 12 years, I have grown up seeing festivals like Chhath. This is my wife, who is from Germany and we stay together in Switzerland."

He added, "As this is the first Chhath of my baby and my wife so we are very happy. I feel this festival not only brings humanity together but everyone."

Speaking about her experience of celebrating Chhath in India, Victoria continued, "I really enjoying it and I am so happy that I can spend this festival with my husband here in India."

The four-day festival started on October 28, which was a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is on Monday. On each day, people observe the Chhath and follow rigorous rituals. (ANI)

