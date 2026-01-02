New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 (ANI): The makers of Border 2 have released the highly awaited track 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' at the song launch event held at Longewala-Tanot in Jaisalmer on Friday.

The song launch event, attended by lead cast members Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar, and others, unfolded in the presence of BSF jawans and the army, making it a moment of national pride and collective emotion.

The reimagined version of the 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' song was created by Mithoon with the original music composition by Anu Malik. Manoj Muntashir Shukla added the fresh lyrics to the song, which was originally penned by Javed Akhtar. The vocals for the song are performed by Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Taking to their Instagram handle, T Series released the video of the song, which features Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.

The song begins with Varun Dhawan reading a letter, followed by appearances from Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol.

The makers and the lead cast of the film expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the BSF and Army for their presence, warmth, and unwavering service, acknowledging the honour of sharing the film's music in such a powerful and meaningful setting.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23. (ANI)

