Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Popular television actor Gia Manek, who is best known for her roles in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Jeannie Aur Juju,' has married her long-time friend and fellow actor Varunn Jain.

The couple shared the happy news with fans through Instagram, posting pictures from their wedding ceremony. In the photos, Gia looked graceful in her traditional bridal attire, while Varunn matched her in a coordinated outfit.

Along with the pictures, Gia wrote, "With the grace of Divine and Master's and with all the love showered, we've stepped into this forever union -- hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we're husband & wife. So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn."

Gia and Varunn, who were once co-stars in 'Tera Mera Sath Rahe,' remained close friends over the years.

Gia rose to fame as "Gopi Bahu" in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya,' a role that made her a household name. She later charmed her fans as Jeannie in 'Jeannie Aur Juju.'She made her OTT debut with the film 'Kaam Chalu Hai' opposite Rajpal Yadav.

Varunn Jain, on the other hand, began his career in 2010 with 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha.' He became well-known for playing Mohit Rathi in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and was also remembered for his role as Chirag Modi, Gia's on-screen brother-in-law, in 'Saath Nibhaana' Saathiya. (ANI)

