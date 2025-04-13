Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans for respecting the privacy she and former partner Zayn Malik have maintained around their daughter, Khai.

The couple, who have consistently chosen not to share their four-year-old's face on social media, received renewed support after Gigi's recent Instagram post.

Recently, Hadid shared a series of photos of Khai enjoying simple childhood moments, riding a bike and tracing letters, all without revealing her face.

One comment, in particular, caught the model's attention: "Even without showing her face, we can feel how loved and special Khai is." Gigi responded warmly, writing, "This means a lot :)."

Hadid first publicly addressed this approach in 2021 when she issued a plea to both fans and media outlets.

In a now widely remembered Instagram Story, she explained their conscious decision to shield Khai from the spotlight.

"You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media," she wrote, adding, "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age...without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," as per E! News.

She continued, urging photographers and media to blur Khai's face when capturing her in public, particularly during outings around New York City.

"I know it's an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do," she wrote.

Despite the digital discretion, Gigi occasionally offers glimpses into her life as a mother. During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, she shared a light-hearted anecdote about a recent visit to Medieval Times in New Jersey.

"Khai got very into it," Hadid laughed, adding that her daughter's favourite chicken meal came from the themed dinner show, adding, "She ate so much chicken!"

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. (ANI)

