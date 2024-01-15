Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 15 (ANI): Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal is expanding 'Ardaas' franchise. He is all set to come up with its third part titled 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di'.

The film starring Gippy Grewal himself along with Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Guggi and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh. It is produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak and Divay Dhamija, read a statement.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Opens Up About Impact of Ankita Lokhande's Public Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'I Bore Brunt of It’.

Speaking on the third part, Gippy said, "Ardaas is very close to my heart as I became a director with this film. Audiences have given the franchise much love and I feel an added responsibility towards them, to give them a film that will entertain and touch a chord with them. It's not a film for me, it's an emotion and I am glad to partner with Panorama Studios for the film."

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, "After Carry On Jattiye, this is our second association with Gippy Grewal. He is a fantastic actor, producer and director who is the flag bearer of good content and is helping putting Punjabi cinema on a global map. We have had a wonderful experience working with him. Ardaas 3 being his directorial is all the more special."

Also Read | Merry Christmas Movie Review: Sriram Raghavan Delivers Dark and Delectable Post-Xmas Treat With Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Fresh Pairing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Like the earlier two parts, 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' will also be a socially relevant family drama film.

Meanwhile, Gippy is gearing up for the release of 'Warning 2', which will hit the theatres on February 2. He also has 'Carry on Jattiye' in his kitty. The film also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover and Sargun Mehta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)