Merry Christmas Movie Review: Thank goodness for Sriram Raghavan! At a time when Bollywood is going through one of its weakest phases in terms of quality, when it is fighting to find a balance between content merit and appeasing the political overlords, and when even acclaimed filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar, and Abhishek Chaubey are struggling with their works, Sriram Raghavan comes up with yet another winsome film, despite its (forgivable) inconsistencies. Xmas has gone nearly a month back and yet Merry Christmas brings some festive cheer in the heart of this cinephile as he enjoys his first Hindi film in 2024 on the big screen. Merry Christmas Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Nail-Biting Suspense' Wins Netizens' Hearts, X Users Label It As 'Best Thriller'.

Adapted from Frédéric Dard's novel "Le Monte-charge," which spawned a 1962 movie by the same name, Merry Christmas unfolds in a time when Mumbai was still Bombay, adorned with post-boxes and railway station weighing machines. The choice of this era begs a closer examination — is it Raghavan's nod to nostalgia (the film pays homage to the late Shakti Samanta and unfolds around Mumbai's Bori Bunder, retaining old-world vestiges), or does it acknowledge certain story aspects that might not align with the smartphone era?

The narrative follows Albert (Vijay Sethupathi), who returns home after seven years on Christmas Eve. With his sole relative, his mother, having passed away the previous year, Albert opts not to stay alone and ventures out for the night. At a bar, he encounters Maria (Katrina Kaif) and her mute daughter Annie, with Maria having been abandoned by her date. Albert joins them in a theatre, embedding himself in their company and earning an invitation to their home.

A Still From Merry Christmas

As Albert and Maria connect over drinks, dance, and shared stories, the film subtly hints at the dark secrets each harbours. The revelations unfold when they return to Maria's flat, unveiling a gruesome surprise.

Watch the Trailer of Merry Christmas:

Many are already calling Merry Christmas Sriram Raghavan's attempt at making a love story. To some extent, I agree, though love has mostly been a motivation for some of the darkest agendas in most of his films. Like in Ek Hasina Thi, the protagonist is betrayed in her love, and that makes her spiral into vengeance. In Johnny Gaddaar, it is to gain a forbidden love that spurs Neil Nitin Mukesh's character to backstab and even murder his own colleagues. The loss of a loved one sends Varun Dhawan's character in Badlapur spiralling down the path of revenge, turning him into a man as vile as his wife's murderer. Even AndhaDhun is the chaotic mess that happens when two love triangles collide: Ayushmann Khurrana with his girlfriend and his 'blind' devotion to music, and Tabu with her husband and her lover.

A Still From Merry Christmas

However, Merry Christmas places the unexpectedly charming romance between the leads at the forefront. Even when the plot takes dark and twisted turns in the second half, Raghavan skillfully brings the focus back to the love story at precisely the right moments. When Albert tells Maria that 'sometimes, violence is better than sacrifice', little does he know that both he and the audience are in for a surprise.

And who expected that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi would become the pairing to root for? Their chemistry is built on slow embers before the fires start being stoked, and I was hooked on the deal. In one scene, Raghavan even keeps the camera still for some time, allowing the frame to linger on the actors and letting them go free with their dancing, in case you haven't warmed up to them yet.

A Still From Merry Christmas

So when the film lets their characters stumble upon something dark (not saying what for spoiler's sake) back in Maria's apartment, I was mildly annoyed that this put a speed-breaker on the romance.

Not that the black-comic-thriller aspects of the film that followed hereon were underwhelming, but Sriram Raghavan is already a pro at that. Every on-screen event feels intentional, and every setup has a payoff, even if the film is more about the whimsicality of the situation than the shock value. Yet expectations are subverted, taking unexpected detours that keep viewers engaged.

Merry Christmas does have a few inconsistencies that could have been refined. The flashback involving Radhika Apte's character feels unnecessary, disrupting the 'it happened one night' format. While it provides insight into a protagonist's past and introduces ambiguity about their mental state, given Raghavan's prowess, this could have been achieved without the need for explicit exposition.

A Still From Merry Christmas

Another flaw I had observed was some convenient writing in the second half. After police discover a crime scene at Maria's residence, why would they allow her to stay there without at least one policeman stationed at the scene? She is one of the prime suspects and therefore could tamper with the crime scene, right? I also felt that the editing was a little disjointed in the second half, especially when the setting shifts from Maria's residence to the police station.

These are minor grievances in an otherwise compelling film. Merry Christmas offers smart nods in the writing, inviting viewers for a repeat watch to unravel nuanced details. From the mystery of the bloodied doll's appearance to whether Maria's kiss in the lift was an expression of love or deception, a rewatch promises to answer these queries. True to Raghavan's style, the film leverages music to enhance the narrative, featuring brilliant choices like Edvard Grieg's "In the Hall of the Mountain King" and Raja Rani's "Jab Andhera Hota Hai." The music crescendos in the climax, featuring Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons." Merry Christmas Review: Vicky Kaushal Applauds Katrina Kaif's 'Magic and Mystery' in Sriram Raghavan's Movie, Calls Her Best Work.

A Still From Merry Christmas

As for the performances, while I am an admirer of Sethupathi as an actor, I am not a major fan of his Hindi stint. If he was good in Farzi, he was just about okay in Jawan. In Merry Christmas, his dialogue delivery initially feels flat, but as the film progresses, Sethupathi overcomes this hurdle, delivering a nuanced performance, particularly shining in the second half. Katrina Kaif surprises yet again with an 'improved' act, showcasing once again her ability to deliver nuanced portrayals when guided by a skilled filmmaker.

Sanjay Kapoor effectively portrays the flirt who finds himself in an unforeseen predicament, while Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Ashwini Kalsekar shine as always.

Final Thoughts

Sriram Raghavan's masterful storytelling and the delectable chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi elevate Merry Christmas beyond the mundaneness of recent Hindi cinema. Despite minor quibbles, Merry Christmas unfolds as an engrossing thriller, a testament to Raghavan's ability to craft narratives that linger in the minds of viewers long after the credits roll and his keen eye for nuanced details. Do not miss this!

Rating: 4.0

