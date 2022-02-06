Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders from the coastal state expressed condolences over the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, while describing her as the soul of Indian music.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: Legendary Singer Succumbs to ‘Post-COVID-19 Multi-Organ Failure’ at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Mangeshkar (92), died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Legendary Singer’s Demise, Says ‘She Leaves A Void in Our Nation That Cannot Be Filled’.

“Anguished by the demise of the nightingale of India, Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji. May God bestow Sadgati to this great soul. My condolences to the Mangeshkar family. Om Shanti,” Sawant tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat also expressed grief over the singer's demise.

“Didi will live till Eternity. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai also took to Twitter to mourn the singer's death.

“#India's beloved nightingale has left us. #LataDi gifted us her voice for peace, happiness and comfort. The soul of Indian music peacefully rests! Goa will miss you dearly,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)