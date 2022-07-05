New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): South superstar actor Chiranjeevi's first look from his upcoming political action thriller film 'GodFather' is finally out and the former is looking in a powerful avatar.

The one-minute-long teaser showcases, the 'Indra' actor as a powerful politician and he can be seen wearing a black kurta pyjama accessorized with black shades.

The background music that can be heard in the teaser, adds power to the character.

Directed by Mohan Raja, 'GodFather' is the Telugu remake of the Malyalam film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

Soon after the first look was unveiled by the makers, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, as the teaser raises the excitement for the film to a new extent.

"HE IS GOING TO RULE FOREVER" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Boss at his Best Mass looks".

The political thriller film also stars Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance, which also marks the 'Radhe' actor's debut in the Telugu film industry.

Apart from him, the film also casts actors Nayanthara and Satya Dev in prominent roles and is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in 'Acharya' along with his son Ram Charan. The film failed to impress the audience.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee's next action thriller 'Jawan' which is slated to release on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

