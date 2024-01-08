Emma Stone won her second Golden Globe, for her performance in Poor Things, a comedy-drama riff on the Frankenstein legend. In the film, she plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times. Yorgos Lanthimos directed Poor Things, a 2023 scientific fantasy black comedy film written by Tony McNamara. It is based on Alasdair Gray's novel from 1992. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being ruthlessly resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, flees with a debauched barrister on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation. Golden Globes 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Supporting Actress For The Holdovers.

Manohla Dargis wrote in The New York Times that Stone "builds her performance so discreetly -- with words, gestures and footfalls that stagger and halt only to then seamlessly flow together -- that it can seem as if all the changes Bella experiences were emanating from deep within the character, not the actor." The movie strengthened Stone's collaboration with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, with whom she had previously worked on the 2018 picture The Favourite. Stone's performance in La La Land earned her a Golden Globe in 2017. Golden Globes 2024: Steven Yeun Wins Best Male Actor in Limited Series for Beef.

"I'm a girl from Arizona and he's a guy from Athens. I don't know how this worked, because our personalities could not be more different, but it's amazing," Stone said in an interview, according to The New York Times.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.