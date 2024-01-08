After American actress-comedian Ali Wong won the Best Female Actor -- Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture award, her co-actor from Beef, Steven Yeun won his first Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for the Beef. The actor broke out with his role in the American post-apocalyptic horror drama television series The Walking Dead. Golden Globes 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Supporting Actress For The Holdovers.

Steven Yeun Wins Best Actor Male For Beef:

Steven Yeun wins the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie. https://t.co/K18qOiK0Sj pic.twitter.com/tAqKMksxjh — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Beef, created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin, follows two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident escalates into a prolonged feud. In the series, Steven Yeun played the role of Danny Cho, a struggling contractor of Korean background who is involved in a road rage incident. The ten-episode series was released on Netflix on April 6, 2023, to acclaim from critics, who praised Yeun's and Wong's performances, as well as the writing and direction.

The official 'X' account, congratulated the actor as they wrote, "The winner of Best Male Actor -- Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes is Steven Yeun for Beef!." The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

