Los Angeles [US], January 12 (ANI): The limited series 'Adolescence' seems to be on a winning streak at major award shows.

The Netflix series had a big night at the Golden Globe Awards 2026, as it took home several honours.

The show turned out to be one of the biggest winners of the night, winning three Golden Globe awards.

Earlier in the evening, sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper created history by becoming the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe. The show also bagged the award for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

The winning streak did not stop there. Actress Erin Doherty added another award to the show's list by winning Best Female Supporting Actor for a television series.

Actor Stephen Graham also won big for the series. The actor-director took home the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie. His role as a troubled father in the show received wide praise.

This is not the first time Adolescence has been on a winning streak. Earlier this month, the series won awards at the Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie. Last year, the show also picked up several honours at the Emmy Awards.

With his latest win, Owen Cooper has now become the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, and a Critics' Choice Award, achieving this rare feat in a back-to-back sweep.

In the four-episode Netflix series Adolescence, Owen plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested in a murder case. The show does not focus on who committed the crime, but instead explores why Jamie's life took that tragic turn.

The series also stars Stephen Graham as Jamie's father, Christine Tremarco as his mother, and Amelie Pease as his sister. According to Deadline, the show crossed more than 141 million views in its first three months, becoming Netflix's second most-watched series after Wednesday. (ANI)

