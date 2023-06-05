Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, best known for appearing as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's TV serial 'Mahabharat', passed away on Monday morning.

He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai as his near and dear ones bid an emotional farewell.

Celebs like Punit Issar, Pankaj Dheer, Deepak Parashar, Rajesh Puri and Surendra Pal attended the last rites of Gufi Paintal.

Actor Nimrat Kaur took to her Twitter account and mourned the demise of the veteran actor.

She wrote, "Forever the indelible Shakuni Mama from our childhood days...such stellar contribution to the Indian cinematic landscape. Prayers and strength to the family. Rest in peace Gufi Paintal ji."

Actor Kishwer Merchantt shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "I share a very special bond with the paintals, Gufi uncle I have some wonderful memories of you, even though I had not spoken to u since a long time, every time I would bump into u, aap itne pyaar se milte the mujhe. Thank u for the memories and the genuine and happy smile everytime. Rest in peace. Prayers and strength to the entire family to deal with this precious loss."

Gufi Paintal had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened.

His younger brother and ace comedian Paintal informed ANI about his health condition a few days ago. According to him, Gufi Paintal "had heart and kidney problems."

Recently, actor Tina Ghaai also shared a health update of the seasoned actor on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of the actor, Tina wrote, "GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded."

Gufi Paintal appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in many TV shows including 'Bahadur Shah Zafar', 'Mahabharat', 'Kanoon', 'Om Namah Shivay', 'CID', 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn', 'RadhaKrishn' and 'Jay Kaniya lal Ki' among others.

He made his debut with the 1975 film 'Rafoo Chakkar'. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including 'Dillagi', 'Desh Pardesh', and 'Suhaag'.

Gufi Paintal was last seen in the TV show 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki'. (ANI)

