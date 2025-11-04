Marrakech [Morocco], November 4 (ANI): Oscar winners Guillermo del Toro and Jodie Foster will be honoured alongside Moroccan actress Raouya and Egyptian veteran Hussein Fahmi at the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival, celebrating their outstanding contributions to global cinema.

The festival, running from November 28 to December 6, described the honorees as "artists who embody the vitality of cinema and its ability to bring people together, move them, and inspire them," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jodie Foster, a two-time Academy Award-winning actress known for films such as The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs, will be celebrated for her prolific career spanning over five decades. Foster, who recently starred in Nyad (2023), expressed excitement about her upcoming visit to Morocco, calling it "an honour to discover the beautiful city of Marrakech and to celebrate film at the same time." She added that she looks forward to introducing her new French film, "Vie Privee" (A Private Life), directed by Rebecca Zlotowski, at the festival.

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, a three-time Oscar winner for The Shape of Water and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, will also be feted. Known for his imaginative visual storytelling in films like Pan's Labyrinth, Nightmare Alley, and Crimson Peak, del Toro said he was "thrilled to return" to Marrakech and looked forward to presenting his upcoming Netflix project Frankenstein to festival audiences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The festival will also celebrate two major Arab cinema personalities. Moroccan actress Raouya -- the stage name of Fatima Hernadi -- has achieved great acclaim in film, television, and theatre, with performances in Thirst, Rock the Casbah, and Cry No More. Expressing gratitude for being honoured in her homeland, Raouya said she shares a "deep friendship and loyalty" with the festival and its audience.

Egyptian screen legend Hussein Fahmi, whose career spans more than five decades and includes over 100 films, will also be recognised. Among his most notable roles are in Watch Out for ZouZou, The Guilty, and Alexandria: Again and Forever. Fahmi said being honoured in Marrakech holds special meaning as one of his earliest films, My Blood, My Tears, My Smile, was shot in the city.

The Marrakech International Film Festival, established in 2001 under the patronage of King Mohammed VI, continues to be a major platform celebrating cinematic excellence and cultural exchange between global filmmakers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

