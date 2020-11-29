Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): The Academy missed the mark when it awarded actor Gwyneth Paltrow 'best actress' for 'Shakespeare in Love' in 1999, the American actor Glenn Close said in a recent interview.

According to Page Six, during an interview with ABC News' 'Popcorn with Peter Travers', the 73-year-old star praised actor Fernanda Montenegro's "powerful performance" in 'Central Station' and said that it "triumphed" Paltrow's.

Also Read | Adipurush: Sunny Singh to Portray the Role of Laxman in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Film?.

"I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I've never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?" Close said.

"I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in 'Central Station' and I thought, 'What?' It doesn't make sense," she added.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Preview: After Her Wedding, Neha Kakkar Will Look for a Bride for Brother Tony Kakkar on the Salman Khan’s Show.

The 'Hillbilly Elegy' continued to add, "So I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether it has traction or whatever. Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody's sight. I have to be philosophical about it if I was upset about it."

As reported by Page Six, other Best Actress nominees that year included Meryl Streep for 'One True Thing,' Cate Blanchett for 'Elizabeth' and Emily Watson for 'Hilary and Jackie.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)