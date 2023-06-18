Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Sony LIV 2.0 marks the third anniversary of its relaunch with the announcement of the release date of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The show will stream from September 2, 2023.

Hansal Mehta took to Instagram, to announce the release date. Sharing a video in the post, Hansal wrote, "Special announcement on the 3rd anniversary of @sonylivindia. #Scam 2003

Also Read | Father’s Day 2023: Sitara’s Wish for Mahesh Babu, Yash as an Adorable Daddy, Karan Kundrra’s Cute Post and More - Here’s How Celebs Celebrated the Special Day! (View Pics & Videos).

Produced by @applausesocial @spnstudionext.Directed by @tusharhiranandani.Written by @karanvyas11 #KiranYadnopavit. Congratulations to @sameern @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya @001danishkhan @saugatam @gagandevriar and the tremendously hardworking #Scam2003 team."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtoC4hyAGZy/

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna Drops Shirtless Photo of Akshay Kumar As She Pens an Appreciation Note for Actor on Father’s Day!.

The Telgi Story is a follow-up to Hansal Mehta's 2020 hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. 'Scam 2003' is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back in the time.

Scam 2003 tells the story of Abdul Karim Telgi's 2003 Stamp Paper Scam. The series promises to be an interesting watch as it follows Abdul Karim Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams that spanned 18 states and shook the entire country. The scam's estimated value was around Rs. 20,000 crores.

Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contributions to the Marathi film industry, will write and develop the story alongside author Sanjay Singh for the show.

Applause Entertainment produces Scam 2003 in collaboration with Studio Next. Tushar Hiranandani directs the series, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)