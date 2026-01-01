New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The new year has finally arrived, leading to celebrations and new beginnings for the Indians. From offering prayers and festive feasts to lively street parties and seaside countdowns, Indians across the country celebrated the new year in style.

The renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art extending New Year greetings on Thursday in Puri. The sand art featured 'Welcome 2026. Happy New Year.'

In Assam, the devotees gather in large numbers at the Sri Jagannath Temple in Dibrugarh to offer prayers on the occasion of the new year. People were seen standing in long queues for the darshan of Lord Jagannath.

The Tourists at the Rohtang Pass in Himachal were in for a treat as they celebrated the new year with snowfall. The tourists were seen relishing the fresh snowfall and enjoying the beauty of the snow-capped mountains.

In Delhi, the devotees gathered in large numbers at the Lodhi Road's Sai Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the new year. A huge crowd were seen waiting for the darshan of Sai Baba.

In Rajasthan, the tourists arrived at Jaipur's Hawa Mahal on the occasion of the New Year 2026. The people were seen snapping photos with their loved ones at the tourist site to celebrate the new year.

Delhi's Qutub Minar also saw a large crowd as tourists arrived to celebrate the New Year.

Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, was crowded with tourists on the first day of 2026. While some locals came with their families, others travelled long distances to witness this architectural beauty.

A tourist, Arisha Khan while talking to ANI said, "It is a wonderful place (Taj Mahal), but there is a huge crowd here today, so everything has been messed up. I came from Aligarh to meet my sister today."

In Haridwar, a huge crowd of devotees gathered at the Har ki Pauri for Ganga Aarti on the first day of the New Year 2026.

Devotees gathered in large numbers at Gwalior's Manshapuran Hanuman Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the New Year 2026. The people were seen standing in long queues for Lord Hanuman's darshan.

Delhi's India Gate, though shrouded in fog, didn't stop Delhiites from visiting the iconic tourist spot to celebrate the new year.

Tourists relished the fresh snowfall on the first day of 2026 in Jammu and Kashmir. People were seen playing with snow together.

Not only in India, but people and cities from different corners of the world also ushered in 2026 with joy, celebrations, and even a solemn remembrance for the year ahead.

To begin with, Australia's iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge once again dazzled with its world-famous New Year's Eve fireworks -- a spectacle that drew hundreds of spectators along the waterfront.

Also, this year's celebration carried a deeper resonance, offering tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting.

In the weeks leading up to the celebrations, Sydney was struck by a terror attack at Bondi Beach during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah that claimed 15 lives.

Authorities and community leaders worked to ensure that the midnight celebrations honoured both resilience and remembrance.

Before the fireworks began, thousands observing the festivities fell silent for a minute, holding up their mobile phone torches aloft as a symbol of unity and hope.

Later, the Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit white with its pylons bearing a menorah (a candelabrum used in Jewish worship).

It is worth noting that the celebrations were held amid heightened security across the city, with a significant police presence to reassure the public and foster a sense of safety as communities came together.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivered New Year messages urging courage, compassion and unity in the wake of tragedy.

"What Bondi also showed us was the best of the Australian spirit in all its courage and compassion," Albanese said, as quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

An estimated crowd of 10,000 people flocked to catch a glimpse of the world-famous fireworks.

On the other hand, New Zealand's Auckland was also among the first major cities to mark midnight with dazzling fireworks and cultural performances.

This time, the New Year dawned first in Kiribati, where midnight marked the start of 2026 on Kiritimati Island at 10:00 GMT. (ANI)

