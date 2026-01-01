Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan on Thursday wished his fans and followers on social media a happy new year, even as he pointed out to them that the new year presented another chance for one to become "better, kinder and wiser" than the year before. ‘Love You, Papa’: Esha Deol Remembers Dharmendra While Ringing In New Year 2026 in Dubai; Bobby Deol Reacts (View Post)

Another year ahead . Another chance to become better kinder and wiser than the year before . Excellence is a work in progress. Have an excellent new year . Every tomorrow is a day to be seized . Let all your pursuits make you happy . — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 1, 2026

Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Another year ahead. Another chance to become better, kinder and wiser than the year before. Excellence is a work in progress. Have an excellent new year. Every tomorrow is a day to be seized. Let all your pursuits make you happy." Several top stars including actors Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun too wished their fans a happy new year.

2026 నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు 💐 Wishing everyone a joyous and very Happy New Year 🥳 Let us welcome this year with positivity, hope, togetherness, and make it a beautiful one for all🤗 Happy New Year 2026 ✨ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 1, 2026

Megastar Chiranjeevi in his new year wish, which he posted on social media, said, "Wishing everyone a joyous and very Happy New Year. Let us welcome this year with positivity, hope, togetherness, and make it a beautiful one for all. Happy New Year 2026." Stylish star Allu Arjun, who is now among the top stars of the Telugu film industry, took to his X timeline to post a heart touching wish, that also doubled up as a note of gratitude. He wrote, "As this year comes to a close, I carry only gratitude. For the journey, the lessons, and the love that surrounds me." Rajinikanth Greets Fans With Iconic 'Muthu' Dialogue in New Year 2026 Message; Thalaiva Shares Filmy Clip With Life Lesson (View Post)

Happy New Year 2026 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lVGJOCj1GN — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 1, 2026

He went on to then specifically address his fans. He wrote, "To my fans... Thank you for standing by me through every phase. Your faith gives me strength and purpose every single day." He concluded the note, saying, "Looking ahead with excitement, ready to begin what comes next. Happy New Year 2026." Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan, who has so far managed to deliver three back-to-back blockbusters in Tamil and a superhit film in Telugu took to his X timeline to greet his followers on social media a happy new year. He wrote, "Happy New year 2026. Nalladhe Nenaipom Nalladhe Nadakum. Manchi ni alochisthe, Manchidhe jarugutundi. (If our thoughts are good, good things happen)"

