Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Punjabi Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu is excited to perform at the opening ceremony of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's inaugural cricket league in Canada.

The much-anticipated Canada Super60 League is set to kick off from October 8-13, 2025, at Vancouver's iconic BC Place Stadium.

In a press note, Harrdy Sandhu shared, "Cricket has always been my first love. Though my path led me to music, my heart never left the 22 yards. To perform at the inaugural Canada Super60 League is like coming full circle. This tournament represents everything I believe in innovation, passion, and breaking boundaries. Yuvraj paaji's vision to revolutionize cricket with this format is inspiring, and I'm honored to be part of this historic moment that will put Canadian cricket on the world map."

Notably, Harrdy Sandhu is also a former cricketer. He had played Under-19 for India and Ranji Trophy matches for Punjab. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to end his cricketing career.

Interestingly, in 2021, he portrayed the role of former Team India fast bowler Madan Lal in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'. (ANI)

