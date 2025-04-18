New York [US], April 18 (ANI): Former filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, currently serving time at Rikers Island, has been temporarily transferred to Bellevue Hospital due to severe health concerns.

According to TMZ, this move comes after Weinstein's legal team, including attorney Imran Ansari and healthcare consultant Craig Rothfeld, successfully petitioned the court for the transfer, citing the producer's declining health.

A New York judge approved the request on Thursday, ordering Weinstein's transfer to Bellevue pending a hearing scheduled for April 24 at 2:15 pm ET.

Weinstein, who has been incarcerated at Rikers Island, has raised concerns about the level of medical care he has been receiving, claiming that at least one of his health conditions was misdiagnosed.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Weinstein is suffering from a range of serious health issues, including cancer, diabetes, coronary artery disease, obstructive sleep apnea, thyroid problems, obesity, chronic pain, and hypertension, among others.

Weinstein's legal team has argued that his medical needs are not being properly addressed at Rikers, which they claim has exacerbated his physical and psychological suffering.

As part of his legal battle, Weinstein is also reportedly seeking compensation from Bellevue Hospital for the "horrific" treatment he allegedly received, which he claims includes being released back to jail before fully recovering from medical issues.

The former film producer, who is currently facing charges of sexual assault and rape, has been undergoing a retrial in New York City.

Earlier this week, jury selection began for the retrial, which follows the overturning of his previous convictions by a court of appeals. (ANI)

