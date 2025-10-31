Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): A new Haryanvi web series titled 'MahaPunarjanma: The Great Story of Rebirths' is all set to release on the STAGE App on October 31.

The 26-episode series, produced by Sri Adhikari Brothers, is being called Haryana's biggest web series to date. Two new episodes will be released every Friday, making it the first large-scale weekly web series from the state.

Shot in Bhiwani, the series features both Haryanvi and Mumbai actors. The series revolves around the story of past lives, karma, and rebirths while exploring human emotions, love, and destiny.

According to a press note, the makers of the series, Kailasnath Adhikari and Ravi Adhikari, stated that the show introduces a new level of storytelling to Haryanvi content. Talking about the idea behind the show, the producers said, "Maha-Punarjanma isn't just about rebirth; it's about the incomplete journey of the human soul." "It will redefine Haryanvi content on OTT."

The show is releasing a day before Haryana Day on November 1, which the platform says is a special Diwali gift for viewers.

As India's first dialect-based OTT platform, STAGE has been creating original content in local dialects. (ANI)

