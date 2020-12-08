Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): As the veteran actor, Dharmendra Deol rings in his 85th birthday on Tuesday, Bollywood actors including Raj Babbar and Hema Malini among many others showered birthday wishes on the 'Sholay' star.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star's wife Malini took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the couple and a recent one on the special occasion. She also thanked the couple's fans for their love.

Along with the two very sweet photographs, the 'Dream Girl' star revealed what keeps her and Dharmendra going.

"Today we celebrate Dharamji's birthday. It is the love and affection of you fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories. This is what keeps us going and we need your blessings for this togetherness to last. Thank you for all the love," wrote Malini.

The 'Nikaah' star Raj Babbar dug out throwback pictures that were clicked with the 'Apne' star and extended greetings on the birthday.

In the first picture, posted by Babbar on Twitter. The duo is seen smilingly posing for the camera as they share the stage. On the other hand, the second shows Babbar and Deol at an event.

Alongside the pictures, the 'Waaris' star penned down the birthday wish.

"Wishing Happy Birthday to my favourite Dharmendra ji. The Handsome & Accomplished Dharam ji has a quality of genuineness that is so rare. Knowing him all these years has been great. May the original Action Star continue to enthrall India for many years to come," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, the actor's family members including Esha, Sunny and Bobby Deol and many others extended birthday wishes over social media to mark the occasion. (ANI)

