Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): While staying indoors like many other Bollywood celebrities due to surge in COVID-19 cases, actor Vicky Kaushal has found an innovative way to keep an eye on his friends as the actor was seen with a pair of binoculars on Tuesday.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself where he is seen standing in his balcony with a pair of binoculars.

Also Read | Cursed Trailer: Katherine Langford Headlines This Twisted Arthurian Tale and That's One Reason Why You Should Watch It.

"Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms! #Mumbai," he wrote in the caption.

Taking a cue from his famous dialogue from 'Masaan', he further added the hashtag which said: "Saala Yeh Lockdown Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota Bey (Why this lockdown doesn't end)."

Also Read | Carl Reiner, Actor-Comedian, Dies At 98, Son Rob Reiner Confirms In An Emotional Tweet.

Kaushal's close friend and actor Ishaan Khatter commented, "You will need bigger ones.. I am at the balcony waving."

Kaushal was last seen in Karan Johar's horror flick 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship', which was released earlier this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)