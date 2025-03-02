Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Actress Tori Spelling revealed that she originally turned down the lead role in her latest film, 'Abducted in the Everglades, ' as she was occupied with another project.

"I was offered this movie, but it didn't line up because I was doing Dancing with the Stars, and I was committed to that. You never know how long you're going to be on for," shared the actress while talking about her stint on the reality show's season 33, during which she was voted off early on, reported People.

Also Read | Who Is Inka Williams? Channing Tatum's Model Girlfriend Spotted Publicly With Actor at Pre-Oscars 2025 Party (See Pics).

"I didn't expect to be eliminated the second show, and I was like, 'Oh, goodness,' but the silver lining, the Everglade lining, was this movie was still there, and they were like, 'Oh, we really wanted Tori to star in it,' and I was available," she said, adding,"So I went right after being eliminated from DWTS and dove right into the movie," as per the outlet.

"I believe there [are] no coincidences in life, and everything happens when it's supposed to happen, and it's your journey," she said.

Also Read | BRIT Awards 2025 Winners: Charli XCX Bags Song of the Year; Chappell Roan Takes Home Two Trophies - See Full List.

'Abducted in the Everglades' follows Indiana mom Beverly, who travels to Florida "when her college-aged daughter goes missing while on Spring Break down in Miami." There, she teams up with "rugged boatman Ray as they search the vast Everglades," according to the synopsis, reported People.

Spelling shared that the role seemed to be perfect for her as "I love a good woman in peril movie, and it's nice to know that I can still be, like, kicking butt and doing my jam on a Lifetime movie. I loved it."

"I was actually in the Everglades! I was actually in the swamp surrounded by alligators," she said. "I had no idea what I was getting myself into. But it was such a beautiful backdrop."

"I think 70% of the entire movie we filmed actually in the Everglades. I did all my own stunts. I got to drive an airboat. It was amazing," she added.

Spelling shared, "What this mother goes through in this movie is every mother's worst nightmare."

"It was a great script, and everyone connected to it," she said. "We all became instant friends. It was just like one of those projects where you're like, 'Gosh, I'm so glad this worked out. This is exactly what I needed.' It was just like a magic of a production," reported People.

'Abducted in the Everglades' premieres on Lifetime on March 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)